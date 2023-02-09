MVL (MVL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.14 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. MVL has a market cap of $99.61 million and $7.14 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.40 or 0.00444328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.55 or 0.29433102 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00437211 BTC.

About MVL

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.