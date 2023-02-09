MX TOKEN (MX) Price Reaches $0.94

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $93.55 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

