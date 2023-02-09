National Bankshares Cuts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$19.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

TSE:HRX traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,845. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$459.12 million and a P/E ratio of 20.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.18.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.