National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.19-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.19-$3.25 EPS.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

NNN traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.05. 1,002,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.