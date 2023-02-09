Nblh Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1,439.66 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the US dollar. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Nblh has a market cap of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

