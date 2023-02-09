Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($58.06) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €52.20 ($56.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a one year high of €115.90 ($124.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.92.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.