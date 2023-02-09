Neo (NEO) Price Tops $9.07

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Neo has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market cap of $639.99 million and $275.37 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $9.07 or 0.00041520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
