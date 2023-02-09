Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 3,040 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $321,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,459,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $237,178.20.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.49 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.