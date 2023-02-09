Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

NEGG stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Newegg Commerce has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 89,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

