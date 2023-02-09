Newell Brands (NWL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 10th. Analysts expect Newell Brands to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NWL opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.