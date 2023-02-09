NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,043 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.05. 971,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,508,848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

