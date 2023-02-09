Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.98 billion-$11.98 billion.

Nintendo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nintendo stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,734. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nintendo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Nintendo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nintendo stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

Featured Articles

