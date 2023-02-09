NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Price Performance

Shares of NL stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. NL Industries has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 68.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

