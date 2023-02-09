Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Trading Down 2.1%

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$107.93 and last traded at C$108.82. Approximately 1,146,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,286,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.19.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$54.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

