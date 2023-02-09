O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.84. 45,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,435. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.22) to GBX 5,100 ($61.31) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.29) to GBX 4,500 ($54.09) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.88) to GBX 3,600 ($43.27) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($37.99) to GBX 2,750 ($33.06) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.09) to GBX 4,200 ($50.49) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

