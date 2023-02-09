O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 2,800 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.05.

Shares of ULTA traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $528.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,679. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $531.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

