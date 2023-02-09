O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 29,428 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 181.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

WTRG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,575. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

