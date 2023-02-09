Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSH. Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,879,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,472. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $13,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at $132,016,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $198,162.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,101.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $13,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,016,582.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,492 shares of company stock worth $16,343,019. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

