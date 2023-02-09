ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Trading Down 3.0 %
OBSV stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.56.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
