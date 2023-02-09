ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 3.0 %

OBSV stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.56.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

