Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CFO Sells $27,458.24 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,458.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
