Oldfield Partners LLP Has $68.38 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 13.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Southwest Airlines worth $68,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 802,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 525,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.5 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

