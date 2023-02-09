OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $349,865.90

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $349,865.90 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.40 or 0.00444328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.55 or 0.29433102 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00437211 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

