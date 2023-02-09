Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.
Omnicom Group Price Performance
NYSE:OMC opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
