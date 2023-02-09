Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 419,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 269,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.