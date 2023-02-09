Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.81.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
