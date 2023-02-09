Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

