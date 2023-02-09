One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Up 2%

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.62. 14,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 14,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of One Stop Systems to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $70.11 million, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 200,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $540,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.