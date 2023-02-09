onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. onsemi also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.02-$1.14 EPS.

NASDAQ ON traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.82. 5,906,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on onsemi from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

