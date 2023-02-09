Oppenheimer Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

NYSE UBER opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,456 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

