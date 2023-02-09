Oppenheimer Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $142.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.18.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1 %

ZBH stock opened at $130.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.21. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.