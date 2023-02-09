Orbital Co. Limited (ASX:OEC) Insider John Welborn Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Orbital Co. Limited (ASX:OEC – Get Rating) insider John Welborn purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($68,965.52).
Orbital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Orbital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.