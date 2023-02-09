Orbital Co. Limited (ASX:OEC) Insider John Welborn Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Orbital Co. Limited (ASX:OEC – Get Rating) insider John Welborn purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($68,965.52).

Orbital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orbital Corporation Limited provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical uncrewed aerial vehicles in Australia and the United States. It also provides modular propulsion solution, design and development, machining and prototyping, product integration, testing and validation, manufacturing and production, and servicing and support services.

