Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 10,183 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 279.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,501,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.