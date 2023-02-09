Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 877,000 shares of company stock worth $71,311,390 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

