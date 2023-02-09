Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BUILD Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of BUILD Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BUILD Bond Innovation ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BUILD Bond Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BFIX opened at $22.86 on Thursday. BUILD Bond Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

