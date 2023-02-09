Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $105.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

