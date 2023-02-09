Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,103,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,123,000 after buying an additional 95,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after acquiring an additional 433,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $421.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $579.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

