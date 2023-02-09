Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Stock Price Down 27.6%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 27.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Orpea from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Orpea Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

About Orpea

Orpea SA engages in the operation of geriatric healthcare facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: France Benelux UK Ireland, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, Iberian Peninsula/Latin America, and Others. Its services include nursing homes, psychiatric care clinics, home care, and post-acute and rehabilitation clinics.

Further Reading

