Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.64. 23,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 18,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.