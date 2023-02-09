PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Hits $693.43 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $693.43 million and approximately $195.63 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $4.20 or 0.00019154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 365,184,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,136,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

