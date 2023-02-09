Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Michael G. Levine Sells 5,050 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PAYO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.04.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,268.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,018,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 4,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
