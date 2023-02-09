PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$4.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.11.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,863,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,540,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PayPal by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

