PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. PayPal also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.08-1.10 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.11.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.25. 13,666,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,156,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $125.28.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
