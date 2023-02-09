PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. PayPal also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.08-1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.25. 13,666,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,156,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

