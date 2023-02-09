Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of PAG traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $140.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.