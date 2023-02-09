Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $140.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

