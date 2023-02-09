PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a sell rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $171.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.64. The firm has a market cap of $235.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,579,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 71.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,874,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,392,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,445,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

