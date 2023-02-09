Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) PT Lowered to $19.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

