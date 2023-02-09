Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $12.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.11. 2,897,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

