Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.52 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,838. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

