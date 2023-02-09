PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.20). Approximately 20,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

PHSC Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.80.

PHSC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. PHSC’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

