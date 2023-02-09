Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $197,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 192.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

