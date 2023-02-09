Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $160,000 Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $262.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,387 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

