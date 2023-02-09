Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $132,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.