Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $635,000 in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.54% of 89bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 364,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 312,587 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

ETNB stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

